Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Monday, March 23
The fallout from a likely Olympic postponement dominated the day’s early developments.
The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Monday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.
(All times GMT)
1.35 – The Canadian Olympic Committee announces it will not send a team to this Olympics or Paralympics “in the summer of 2020” and calls for the Games to be postponed.
2.12 – The Australian Olympic Committee advises its athletes to prepare for the Games to be held “in the northern summer of 2021″, with chef de mission Ian Chesterman adding: “It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July.”
7.25 – The NRL announces the suspension of the Australian rugby league season.
8.22 – Arsenal delay their planned return to training from Tuesday, according to Sky Sports News.
8.58 – Burnley announce their players will remain at home with individual fitness programmes until at least April 6 rather than training together.
9.09 – The Caribbean Premier League announces it is “planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled” in August and September “whilst also looking at alternative plans”.
