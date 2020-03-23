The biggest winners in Team GB’s long and distinguished history at the Olympics

Sir Steve Redgrave, who celebrates his 58th birthday on Monday, is fourth on the list of all-time Great Britain Olympic gold medal winners.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the biggest winners in Team GB’s long and distinguished history at the Games.

Sir Chris Hoy

Sir Chris Hoy completed his glittering career at London 2012 (Paul Gilham/PA)

After winning a silver medal in the team sprint at the 2000 Sydney Games, Hoy won the 1km time trial in Athens four years later. In Beijing in 2008, he became the first Briton to win three gold medals at the same Games in exactly 100 years. Further double success in London four years later brought a fitting end to his remarkable Olympic career.

Jason Kenny

Jason Kenny won three gold medals in Rio (David Davies/PA)

Kenny teamed up with Hoy to win his first gold medal in the team sprint in Beijing, before taking silver behind his team-mate in the individual competition. Four years later in London, Kenny did the double in team and individual races, before emulating the now-retired Hoy by winning three gold medals at the same Games in Rio, taking his total to a record-equalling six.

Sir Bradley Wiggins

Sir Bradley Wiggins proved a master of both road and track (David Davies/PA)

Wiggins tamed both road and track to ensure his five Olympic gold medals. His first came in the individual pursuit in Athens in 2004, and was followed by a brace of pursuit titles in Beijing. Wiggins switched disciplines to win the time trial in front of roaring fans at London 2012, before completing his set back on the track in the team pursuit in Rio.

Sir Steve Redgrave

Sir Steve Redgrave resisted retirement to reign supreme (Toby Melville/PA)

After winning four consecutive Olympic gold medals between 1984 and 1996, Redgrave clambered out of the boat in Atlanta and famously insisted he would never go near another boat. Four years later in Sydney, he triumphed as part of the coxless four, becoming the first man to win gold medals at five different Games in an endurance event.

Sir Ben Ainslie

Sir Ben Ainslie made the Olympic Finn class his own (Chris Ison/PA)

Ainslie was disappointed to only take silver at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but returned four years later in Sydney to secure his first gold in the Laser class. Ainslie then switched to Finn, where he won consecutive golds in Athens, Sydney and London, before retiring to shift his focus full-time to the America’s Cup.