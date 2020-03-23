Advertising
Keegan Brown swaps oche for blood-science lab during coronavirus pandemic
Brown is working for the NHS on the Isle of Wight.
Darts player Keegan Brown has put his day job on the backburner as the NHS employee takes on extra shifts to help out during the coronavirus crisis.
The 27-year-old, ranked the 30th best player in the world, has swapped the oche for a hospital in the Isle of Wight in a bid to ease the strain on the NHS during the pandemic.
“I work in the blood-science lab as an assistant. But I have taken on extra hours to help support the service,” Brown told The Sun.
“I’m still trying to make time to practise — but feel like I am needed more at work for now.
“Currently I’m still working in the lab but my daily tasks are more varied due to the situation of Covid-19 and with us unfortunately being the only hospital on the island.
“Everyone is very determined and committed to play their part now. And I could not be prouder to be part of such a team.
“In some ways, yes, it’s much busier but in other areas it’s as normal. I’m not doing longer hours as such, just more days. This may change as circumstances change.”
