Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Sunday, March 22

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

6.45 – The National Rugby League vowed to continue with the current season amid the coronavirus pandemic until the Australian government advises them not to. The NRL began its season behind closed doors last week and ARL chairman Peter V’landys stated the intention is to proceed with the competition until they are encouraged to shut down matches.

9.00 – Global Athlete added its voice to those calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus. The athlete-led group said pushing ahead with the planned start date of July 24 was incompatible with the action needed to combat the virus.

9.23 – Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus, his Chinese club Shandong Luneng announced. Fellaini tweeted: “Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.”