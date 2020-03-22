Kevin Sinfield completes marathon challenge in support of Rob Burrow

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield has completed a solo marathon to raise money for former team-mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Sinfield had planned to run the Manchester Marathon on April 5 before it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with a new date of October 11 set.

But instead, the Oldham-born former Rhinos captain planned his own route – starting in Saddleworth in his home town – to raise awareness for his friend and former Leeds and England team-mate Burrow.

Speaking before his race, Sinfield told Sky Sports: “It is about raising some money but it’s more about the awareness and doing it for my old team-mate Rob Burrow who’s got MND.

“There’s a lot of vulnerable people out there with coronavirus and maybe we can raise some awareness for Rob, cancer sufferers, people with lung conditions, the elderly.

“I just think it’s really important that we spare a thought at this moment in time for people who are doing it pretty tough, so I’m out there this morning.”

Burrow tweeted his thanks to Sinfield on Sunday morning in a message that ended with a praying hands emoji.

He wrote: “Just want to say a massive thank you to Kev for doing this amazing achievement.

“Thank you so much for this, means the absolute world, thanks Skip.”

Sinfield finished the run in three hours and 18 minutes and has raised over £4,000 for charity.