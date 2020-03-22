IOC steps up Tokyo 2020 ‘scenario-planning’ and will decide within four weeks

A decision will be made over whether to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics within four weeks, the International Olympic Committee has announced.

The Games organiser continues to insist “cancellation is not on the agenda” but, in response to growing calls for a delay over the coronavirus pandemic, now accepts they could be moved to a new date.

The IOC’s executive board will now increase its “scenario-planning” to look at the different possibilities in what is an ever-changing situation in Japan and globally.

Health and safety paramount as IOC Executive Board agrees to step up scenario-planning for the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/jvLYoW9yfG — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 22, 2020

A statement read: “The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo metropolitan government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement.”

It added any decisions to alter the Games, which are due to begin on July 24, cannot be taken easily. Changes would impact on the “millions of nights already booked in hotels and the calendars of 33 sports, among many, many more challenges.”

However, the IOC remains adamant that the Games will go ahead at some point.

The statement added: “The IOC EB emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda.”

So wait… does this mean that athletes face up to another FOUR weeks of finding ways to fit in training – whilst potentially putting ourselves, coaches, support staff and loved ones at risk just to find out they were going to be postponed anyway!!! https://t.co/OTTG6MRt5O — Dina Asher-Smith (@dinaashersmith) March 22, 2020

The IOC’s announcement has been welcomed by sports governing bodies and institutions around the world but the timeframe for any decisions is still likely to affect athletes’ training schedules.

Teams and individual competitors have been severely hampered by sporting shutdowns and social-distancing measures and the situation could get worse.

Britain’s 200 metres world champion Dina Asher-Smith tweeted: “So wait… does this mean that athletes face up to another FOUR weeks of finding ways to fit in training – whilst potentially putting ourselves, coaches, support staff and loved ones at risk just to find out they were going to be postponed anyway!!”

The British Olympic Association has urged the IOC to act quickly and decisively.

Chairman Sir Hugh Robertson said: “We welcome the IOC executive board decision to review the options in respect of a postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“However, we urge rapid decision-making for the sake of athletes who still face significant uncertainty.”

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston echoed those thoughts, saying: “We would welcome the IOC making a definitive decision soon, to bring clarity to all those involved.”

Dame Katherine Grainger has backed the IOC’s decision (Nick Ansell/PA)

Dame Katherine Grainger, chair of UK Sport, feels the IOC is correct to consider a delay.

Grainger said: “Given the circumstances, today’s news that the IOC are looking at options to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was inevitable, and the correct decision for the safety of athletes, staff and fans.”

World Athletics said it would “work with the IOC and all sport on an alternative date” and the International Paralympic Committee said it would “support the IOC every step of the way”.

Meanwhile, Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) March 22, 2020

“Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive,” Fellaini, now with Chinese club Shandong Luneng, wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.”

League Two Leyton Orient have also announced an unnamed member of their squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

Former Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino wants the Serie A season to be cancelled (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino has called for the Serie A season to be cancelled.

Italy is in lockdown, with more than 4,800 people having died there so far during the pandemic.

Cellino, who owns Italian club Brescia, told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper: “Everything has to be moved to the next season. It is time for realism, gentlemen. This is the plague.

“You can no longer play this year. Think about the next one.”

Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside. Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc. 1/2 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) March 22, 2020

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said club stewards are volunteering to help with crowd control and assisting the elderly with their shopping at supermarkets.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has said he will donate tablet devices to hospitals and nursing homes to help sick people stay in touch with family and friends.

In Australia, the National Rugby League has vowed to continue with its season until the Australian government advises otherwise.

The NRL began its season behind closed doors last week and ARL chairman Peter V’landys stated the intention is to proceed with the competition until it is encouraged to shut down matches.

The prestigious Dubai World Cup meeting, scheduled to take place at Meydan on Saturday, has been cancelled.