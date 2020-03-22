Menu

Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be next F1 race called off

UK & international sports

The opening seven rounds of the 2020 season have already been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baku was due to stage the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to be the latest race pulled from Formula One’s coronavirus-hit schedule.

F1 bosses had earmarked the June 7 round as a potential start date for the new season after the opening seven grands prix were called off.

But the PA news agency understands that the race – which takes place on the streets of Azerbaijan’s capital in Baku – will now be postponed, with an announcement expected on Monday.

Valtteri Bottas won last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Baku chiefs are hopeful that the race will be rescheduled later in the year.

The earliest the campaign can now start is at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 14 – but the likelihood of that is deeply uncertain given the fast-moving nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 chiefs last week announced the postponements of the Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix, while Monaco cancelled their May 24 slot.

Silverstone chiefs revealed they would provide fans with full refunds if the British Grand Prix, pencilled in for July 19, does not go ahead

