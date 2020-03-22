A look at what sport still went ahead on March 22 despite the coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus continues to cause major problems for the sporting calendar but a handful of events are still taking place around the world.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the action which went ahead on Sunday.

Belarus Premier League

The Belarus Premier League is the only top-flight professional football league in Europe not to have been suspended and two fixtures took place.

In a game featuring a remarkable five penalties and one red card, Slutsk got their campaign off to a winning start by beating Slavia Mozyr 3-1.

FC Minsk overcame a one-goal half-time deficit to beat Belshina by the same scoreline.

Nicaragua Liga Primera

¡FINAL DEL PARTIDO! DIRIANGÉN FC 2-0 OCOTAL BERNARDO LAUREIRO⚽⚽ ??¡Más líderes que nunca! ?? pic.twitter.com/Am5yuxVyay — Cacique Diriangén F.C. (@1917Diriangen) March 22, 2020



Leaders Diriangen beat Ocotal 2-0 thanks to a double from Bernardo Laureiro, while second-placed Esteli kept up the pressure by thrashing struggling Real Madriz 4-0.

In Sunday’s other game, fifth-placed Jalapa moved level on points with Ferretti thanks to a 2-0 success.

Burundi Primus League

In the top-of-the-table clash in Burundi, leaders Le Messager Ngozi secured a 1-1 draw away to title rivals Musongati.

Third-placed Vital’O suffered a surprise 2-0 loss at lowly Atletico Olympic, while Inter Star’s clash with Flambeau du Centre ended 1-1.

Angola Girabola League

Burundi was not the only African nation to stage football matches on Sunday.

In Angola, struggling Santa Rita beat Wiliet 2-0, Cuando Cubango were 2-1 victors against Academica, while Ferroviario do Huambo’s meeting with Progresso ended goalless.

Aussie Rules

The 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season will be suspended at the conclusion of this weekend’s matches. pic.twitter.com/5PLewJ5ZPs — AFL (@AFL) March 22, 2020

The opening weekend of the 2020 Australian Football League season continued, with three more fixtures played behind closed doors.

North Melbourne Kangaroos beat St Kilda Saints, Hawthorn Hawks defeated Brisbane Lions and West Coast Eagles overcame Melbourne Demons.

However, the competition has now been postponed until June, while the 2020 NAB AFL Women’s season has been cancelled.

Announcing the postponement, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said: “To say this is the most serious threat to our game in 100 years is an understatement.”

NRL

National Rugby League fixtures are continuing Down Under behind closed doors and on Sunday there were round-two victories for Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels.

The Knights won 42-24 away to Wests Tigers at an empty Leichhardt Oval, while the Eels ran in seven tries during an emphatic 46-6 success over the Gold Coast Titans.

Ice hockey

There was ice hockey action in Belarus (Simon Cooper/PA)

Also in Belarus, there was a single ice hockey fixture.

Neman Grodno overcame Soligorsk 2-1 after overtime in the Extraleague play-off semi-finals.