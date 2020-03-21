What they said – coronavirus has the sporting world talking

The sporting world has almost all ground to a halt during the coronavirus crisis.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the reactions on March 21.

“Hey guys, I hope you’re all staying positive, and keeping busy and healthy. There’s been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for Coronavirus.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day. I have zero symptoms, and it’s now been 17 days since I saw Sophie (Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin) and Idris (Elba, actor). I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is ok.

“I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all.

“So what I’ve done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday and kept my distance from people.

“The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, social distance yourself as best you can, self isolate if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Advertising

“Thank you for all the messages. I’m sending you positivity and love from afar. Keep safe. #TeamLH.” – Lewis Hamilton provides an update on his situation and urges people to wash hands and socially distance themselves in a twitter post.

?‍? Conference call, anyone?@SamHomewood joined a few familiar faces to talk all things #MUFC, where Juanfield was on the agenda! ? That memorable win v Liverpool is tomorrow's #MatchRewind on our website or app from 16:00 GMT ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 21, 2020

“Being patient and calm is the only thing we can do now. We have to wait and trust the experts until we can play football again. We are coping okay. We are obviously in the house trying to get fit and training however we can by doing some exercises in the house and the garden.” – Juan Mata speaks during a club video call providing an update with the current season suspended.

Advertising

“Hi guys, we miss you a lot, we miss getting on to the pitch and playing football. But this is not the time for that. So enjoy this time to take care of yourselves and your family. Stay safe! A big hug!” – Ederson sends a message to football fans on the Manchester City twitter.

To all of the @NHSuk staff across the country, a huge thank you from all of us. You are incredible ?#NHSCovidHeroes ⚪️ #THFC pic.twitter.com/QSrNEZD0ud — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 21, 2020

“Hi it’s Ben Davies here, from Spurs, just a quick message to all of our NHS staff in our local hospitals and across the country, we just want to say thank you and tell you how grateful we are for all the work that you’re doing, it really is appreciated and we are thinking of you.” – the Tottenham left-back sends a message to those on the front line fighting the crisis.

Day 7 of self isolation! Living alone is hard work.. cabin fever. Completed Netflix and amazon prime.. completed solitaire.. still coughing like a motherfudger and now completely lost all sense of smell and taste.. anyone else suffering with these symptoms? #asktwitter — James Cunningham (@JCunningham365) March 21, 2020

“Day 7 of self isolation! Living alone is hard work.. cabin fever. Completed Netflix and amazon prime.. completed solitaire.. still coughing like a motherfudger and now completely lost all sense of smell and taste.. anyone else suffering with these symptoms?” – Toronto Wolfpack hooker James Cunningham gives an update on his self-isolation after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

“Struggling for the right words to say. Feeling a bit helpless and anxious. I am used to being team mates with people from all over the world, something I love most about cycling. It has occurred to me that every person in the world right now is my team mate, because every single person can make a difference in this fight. We are all in this together” – Former world road race cycling champion Lizzie Deignan took the time to share her feelings.