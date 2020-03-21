Toronto hooker James Cunningham has ‘cabin fever’ during coronavirus self-isolation

Toronto hooker James Cunningham is one of the Wolfpack players in self-isolation and says he is struggling with the symptoms of coronavirus.

The Canadian club stood down their entire squad a week ago after revealing that four of their players were showing signs of Covid-19 and since then the Rugby Football League has shut down the whole sport.

Toronto did not reveal the identity of the four but, in a tweet, Cunningham, the former Hull and London Broncos player, said: “Day 7 of self isolation! Living alone is hard work.. cabin fever.

“Completed Netflix and amazon prime.. completed solitaire.. still coughing like a motherfudger and now completely lost all sense of smell and taste.. anyone else suffering with these symptoms?”

Meanwhile, the chairman of League 1 club Rochdale Andy Mazey has announced that chief executive Steve Kerr and head coach Matt Calland have taken pay cuts and non-contracted players have agreed to stay away from the club during the shutdown.

Mazey told the club website: “Financially, the club is solvent but we are in the process of speaking to all creditors to help support our cash flow, whilst liaising with regulatory bodies for further support.

“It would be remiss of us to put our head in the sand and hope this goes away. The club is run as a business now and as a result, has to trade its way through this difficult situation.

“Taking further steps, our CEO and Head Coach have both stepped up to the plate at this unprecedented time and have agreed to temporary reductions in salary.

“In addition, all non-contracted staff have also agreed to take time away from the club until we are in a position to restart the season.

“The sacrifices made by our people and our diligent planning as it stands ensures all players’ contracts will remain unchanged and our coaching staff are supporting the players with training programmes that they can implement at home.

“It has been inspiring to see everyone at the club making personal scarifies to see us through one of our biggest challenges to date.

“Looking ahead, our priority in the next 12 weeks is to not only ensure we all have a club beyond this situation, but one that can move forward and meet our ambitions and obligations. Now more than ever we are pulling together. “