Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Saturday, March 21

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

9.30 – Lewis Hamilton reveals he has been in self-isolation but is showing no symptoms of the coronavirus after attending an event with Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, who have both tested positive for Covid-19.

9.50 – Portsmouth confirm that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett have tested positive, with the club awaiting further results.