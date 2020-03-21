Picture of the day – March 21

On this day in 1957, Manchester United manager Matt Busby joined the squad training in Blackpool ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Birmingham.

Captain Roger Byrne – one of the United players killed in the Munich air disaster the following year – went on to lead the Red Devils to a 2-0 victory at Hillsborough in front of a bumper 65,107 crowd.

United, who had ended the fairytale run of lowly Bournemouth in the sixth-round, stunned the Blues with two quick goals early in the first half.

After 12 minutes, John Barry picked the ball up on the right and weaved past defender Ken Green before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

Blues goalkeeper Gill Merrick was picking the ball out of his net again just two minutes later when a cross from outside-left David Pegg was fired home by Bobby Charlton.

Eddie Brown missed a chance to pull a goal back from close range before the break.

During the second half, Billy Whelan saw his angled effort hit the post.

The ‘Busby Babes’, though, were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa in the final at Wembley on May 4.