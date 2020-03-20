Zinedine Zidane to stay in charge of Real Madrid next term, according to reports

Zinedine Zidane will remain Real Madrid head coach next season, according to reports in Spain.

The Frenchman has a contract at the Bernabeu until 2022 but Real’s hierarchy intended to assess his position in the summer, with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino touted as a potential replacement.

However, according to AS, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted the LaLiga club to make an early decision on the managerial situation, meaning Zidane’s future is assured.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Real were two points behind leaders Barcelona after 27 games played when the Spanish league was suspended because of the outbreak of Covid-19.

While wrestling back the title from their great rivals remained a realistic prospect, Los Blancos faced an uphill challenge to secure European glory after losing 2-1 at home to Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Failure to win either of those competitions could have spelled the end for Zidane, who returned to the Spanish capital last March having won three successive Champions League titles during his first spell in charge.

Zinedine Zidane, right, won the Champions League three times during his first spell as Real Madrid manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Pochettino would have been among the leading candidates to fill the potential vacancy.

The Argentinian guided Spurs to last season’s Champions League final but has been out of work since being sacked in November.

Zidane’s squad is currently in quarantine after Real Madrid basketball player Trey Thompkins, who shares training facilities with the football team, tested positive for Covid-19.