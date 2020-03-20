Worcester lock Fatialofa walking unaided in recovery from serious neck injury

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa has been filmed walking unaided as he continues his recovery from a serious neck injury.

The 27-year-old second row suffered the injury in Worcester’s 62-5 Gallagher Premiership loss at Saracens on January 4.

He was diagnosed with a spinal contusion, a serious condition which causes compression on the spine and had surgery to relieve the pressure on his spinal cord caused by bruising and swelling.

Fatialofa spent four weeks in London’s St Mary’s Hospital – three of which were in intensive care – before moving to Stoke Mandeville Hospital’s world-renowned spinal injury unit.

However, the former Hurricanes player’s wife, Tatiana, posted a video on his Instagram story of him walking during his rehabilitation.

She wrote a caption on the video reading: “Not blowing smoke when I say ‘Jesus is the answer’.

Fatialofa played for the Barbarians in a 31-31 draw against South Africa in November 2016 (Paul Harding/PA)

“I truly mean it because you are witnessing a MIRACLE that even medical professionals can’t explain.

“They are so shook by his progress given his critical level of injury.

“Y’all he was literally paralysed from the neck down just 10 weeks ago and currently spinal cord injuries do not have a clinic cure, but my amazing husband is proof that God is never limited to human wisdom. So so so thankful.”