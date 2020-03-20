Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, March 20

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

7.40am – The New Zealand Rugby League announced that the Oceania Cup matches scheduled for June 20 between the Kiwis and the Tonga Invitational XIII, as well as Samoa’s clash with the Cook Islands, have been postponed.

7.50am – The Royal Windsor Horse Show, which was due to run from May 13-17, was cancelled. The event, which is one of British equestrian sport’s most prestigious shows, incorporates showjumping, dressage, endurance, showing and driving, in addition to an Edwardian pageant.