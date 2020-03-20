RFU ends all league rugby below Premiership for this season

All league rugby beneath the Gallagher Premiership has been brought to an end for the 2019-20 season, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

The decision is in response to the Covid-19 pandemic with Twickenham keen to “assist with long-term planning and provide clarity to the game at a time of continuous change”.

The RFU is in active discussion with the Premiership, which has been suspended for five weeks.

The decision affects all league, cup and county rugby in England but the biggest ramifications will be felt in the Championship where runaway leaders Newcastle are targeting promotion to the top flight.

Saracens’ relegation from the Premiership as punishment for repeated salary cap breeches has already been confirmed and the Falcons were in pole position to take their place.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “We are working through the implications of ending the season early and have instigated a thorough process to ensure fair and balanced outcomes for the game.

“We will communicate these outcomes by the middle of April. While we would like to provide all the answers now, we need some time to get it right for the best interests of the game.”