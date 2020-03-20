Advertising
Quiz: How much can you remember about sport so far in 2020?
A look back at some of the main events, winners and losers over the first three months of the year.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to see live action put on hold, fans will have plenty of time to reflect on the highs – and possibly a few lows – from their favourite sport.
But how much can you remember about what happened so far in 2020?
Here, the PA news agency tests your knowledge on some of the key events of the year – but no peeking at the answers.
January
Q1: Who beat Michael Van Gerwen 7-3 in the final of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time?
Q2: What was significant about the decision of referee Michael Oliver to send off Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic in their 1-0 FA Cup loss to Derby?
Q3: Why were Saracens set to be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season?
Advertising
Q4: Great Britain were knocked out of the inaugural ATP Cup after losing their quarter-final against which nation?
Q5: Name the England batsman who scored a maiden Test century against South Africa during the third Test in Port Elizabeth.
February
Advertising
Q6: Name the winner of the 2020 Australian Open women’s singles title.
Q7: Who were crowned Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Miami?
Q8: Controversial Australian player Israel Folau signed for which Super League club?
Q9: Why was the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham postponed?
Q10: In which round did Tyson Fury stop Deontay Wilder to win the WBC world heavyweight championship in Las Vegas – sixth, seventh or eighth?
March
Q11: Name the goalscorers as Manchester City claimed a third consecutive Carabao Cup after a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Wembley.
Q12: What caused England’s Women’s T20 World Cup to come to a premature end in Australia?
Q13: Dutchman Van Gerwen beat which player to win the UK Open in Minehead?
Q14: Name the winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Q15: England prop Joe Marler was banned for 10 weeks for doing what to Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones during the Guinness Six Nations clash at Twickenham?
Answers
January
1: Peter Wright
2: The VAR pitchside monitor was used for the first time in English football
3: Salary cap breaches
4: Australia
5: Ollie Pope
February
6: Sofia Kenin
7: The Kansas City Chiefs
8: Catalans Dragons
9: Storm Ciara
10: Seventh
March
11: Sergio Aguero & Rodri
12: The semi-final was rained off, meaning India progressed having topped their group
13: Gerwyn Price
14: Epatante
15: Grabbing his testicles
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.