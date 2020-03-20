Quiz: How much can you remember about sport so far in 2020?

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to see live action put on hold, fans will have plenty of time to reflect on the highs – and possibly a few lows – from their favourite sport.

But how much can you remember about what happened so far in 2020?

Here, the PA news agency tests your knowledge on some of the key events of the year – but no peeking at the answers.

January

Holder Michael Van Gerwen came up short in the 2020 PDC World Championship (Steven Paston/PA)

Q1: Who beat Michael Van Gerwen 7-3 in the final of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time?

Q2: What was significant about the decision of referee Michael Oliver to send off Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic in their 1-0 FA Cup loss to Derby?

Q3: Why were Saracens set to be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season?

Q4: Great Britain were knocked out of the inaugural ATP Cup after losing their quarter-final against which nation?

Q5: Name the England batsman who scored a maiden Test century against South Africa during the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

February

Q6: Name the winner of the 2020 Australian Open women’s singles title.

Q7: Who were crowned Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Miami?

Q8: Controversial Australian player Israel Folau signed for which Super League club?

Q9: Why was the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham postponed?

Q10: In which round did Tyson Fury stop Deontay Wilder to win the WBC world heavyweight championship in Las Vegas – sixth, seventh or eighth?

March

“This is a big success. We want to win every competition and to win this one three times in a row, it’s incredible.” – Pep.#EFL | #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/lf4K4mhI1v — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) March 2, 2020

Q11: Name the goalscorers as Manchester City claimed a third consecutive Carabao Cup after a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Q12: What caused England’s Women’s T20 World Cup to come to a premature end in Australia?

Q13: Dutchman Van Gerwen beat which player to win the UK Open in Minehead?

Q14: Name the winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Q15: England prop Joe Marler was banned for 10 weeks for doing what to Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones during the Guinness Six Nations clash at Twickenham?

Answers

January

Here is your CHAMPION! ? Peter Wright lifts The Sid Waddell Trophy high as he is crowned the 2019/20 World Champion. Incredible moment for Peter Wright ??????? pic.twitter.com/R37lhH0ljy — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

1: Peter Wright

2: The VAR pitchside monitor was used for the first time in English football

3: Salary cap breaches

4: Australia

5: Ollie Pope

February

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 50 YEARS, WE'RE BRINGING THE LOMBARDI TROPHY TO KANSAS CITY ⛲️ pic.twitter.com/I1LVcLGnZA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

6: Sofia Kenin

7: The Kansas City Chiefs

8: Catalans Dragons

9: Storm Ciara

10: Seventh

March

England’s Joe Marler was handed a lengthy ban (Adam Davy/PA)

11: Sergio Aguero & Rodri

12: The semi-final was rained off, meaning India progressed having topped their group

13: Gerwyn Price

14: Epatante

15: Grabbing his testicles