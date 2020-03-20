Pedantic pencils and skeleton on the stairs – sports stars on social media

Sporting stars have had to find other ways to keep themselves busy with the coronavirus pandemic having decimated the global fixture calendar.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Friday as they attempted to fill their time.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is preparing to home-school in the coming days, preparing as only he knows how to.

Preparing for home school – there will be no slacking off under Mr Milner ?‍? ✏️ #yessir #staysharp#stayindoors pic.twitter.com/2L0snNfHY8 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 20, 2020

Lionel Messi may be one of the best players in the history of football but even he has needed help staying on top of his training regime.

Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell is the latest high-profile footballer to attempt the Stay at Home challenge.

Stay at home challenge ?? pic.twitter.com/rT3x1Oxwmi — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) March 20, 2020

Chilwell later roped his family into keeping him entertained.

5 ping pong balls in the bin in 5 seconds. See how my mum got on ?????? #stayathome pic.twitter.com/EK11GjFkwX — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) March 20, 2020

Not to be outdone, Newcastle Women’s defender Courtney Stewart also gave it a go.

British tennis ace Laura Robson appears to have big plans while stuck indoors.

As luck would have it, fellow tennis star Heather Watson had a similar idea.

England and Great Britain hockey international Sam Ward turned his hand to a unique interpretation of the skeleton bobsleigh.

The F1 season may have been hit but McLaren were keen for fans to share a drink with their driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

Middlesbrough pushed home the World Health Organisation guidelines on handwashing by comparing times with a Barry Robson goal.

The @WHO are urging us all to wash our hands often, for at least 20 seconds ?? That's just about enough time to watch Barry Robson score from kick-off against @ReadingFC ⏱️⚽️#SafeHands #UTB pic.twitter.com/b6WCW8Bkwt — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 20, 2020

Cyclist Nicolas Roche has parked his wheels for the time being.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi took over the club’s Instagram account for the day and showed how his family are helping him keep in shape.

Meanwhile, his Gunners team-mate has been practising his dance moves.