Egan Bernal tests negative for coronavirus

Tour de France winner Egan Bernal has tested negative for coronavirus after self-isolating in his home country of Colombia.

The 23-year-old Team Ineos rider had confined himself to his home in Zipaquira since arriving from his European base in Andorra last week, and had contacted Colombian authorities having travelled from a high-risk area.

In a post on Instagram, Bernal wrote: “A few days ago I arrived from Europe, and I isolated myself in my house as the authorities say. After a few days I contacted (the Ministry of Health) since I came from an area of ​​high risk of contagion.

“Yesterday they came to my house to check me and the result is NEGATIVE for Covid 19.

“I will continue to stay at home, and continue to comply with the quarantine and support my country. I want to invite the Colombian people not to go out on the streets if it is not necessary. Not all have the same benefits and comforts (that is clear) but if possible be at home.

“To all the people who are currently working day and night to control this situation, I want to thank them enormously from all of Colombia, this is braver than winning a Tour and you are national heroes right now ??”

Bernal has not raced outside his home country this season, finishing third in the national time trials and second to Sergio Higuita in the national road race at the start of February before taking fourth in the six-day Tour of Colombia.

Having built his season targets around a return to the Tour this summer, Bernal had planned to race Paris-Nice earlier this month until Ineos withdrew from all racing in March following the sudden death of sports director Nico Portal and concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.