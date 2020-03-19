Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, March 19
A range of sports have been affected by the pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Thursday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.
9.50am – The J.League announces there will be no relegation during the 2020 season in any of their three tiers but two teams will be promoted from the second and third divisions. Only one match was played in Japan’s domestic leagues before the coronavirus outbreak.
10.23am – FIFPRO asks Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Football Federation to “urgently reconsider the decision to continue matches and training” after several players contacted them about their concerns.
