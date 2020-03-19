Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, March 19

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Thursday.

9.50am – The J.League announces there will be no relegation during the 2020 season in any of their three tiers but two teams will be promoted from the second and third divisions. Only one match was played in Japan’s domestic leagues before the coronavirus outbreak.

FIFPRO has written to the Turkish #SuperLig and federation asking them to urgently reconsider the decision to continue matches and training during the #coronavirus outbreak Numerous foreign players have contacted us to say they are uncomfortable continuing as #COVID19 spreads pic.twitter.com/2N3owMyf5i — FIFPRO (@FIFPro) March 19, 2020

