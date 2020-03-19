The ‘Isolation Olympics’ – how sports stars passed the time on Thursday

Sporting stars have had to find other ways to keep themselves busy with the coronavirus pandemic having decimated the global fixture calendar.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Thursday as they attempted to fill their time.

Double Olympic and world champion gymnast Max Whitlock provided workout advice for those confined to home, and had a little help along the way.

Australian tennis star John Millman also had assistance as he worked to maintain his fitness.

Easier working as a team https://t.co/VY0CM58pU4 — John Millman (@johnhmillman) March 19, 2020

Great Britain and England hockey forward Sam Ward was in Olympic action, although not in his own sport.

Advertising

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice took the time to send out a message of support to the club’s fans as they too come to terms with the outbreak.

Rice’s message was backed by Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

? Gaffer ? "Please, look after your families, friends and each other and stay safe. "The thoughts of everyone in the club are with our supporters throughout the world and hopefully we will see you together at the Amex again soon."#BHAFC ?⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) March 19, 2020

Advertising

Aston Villa counterpart Dean Smith, meanwhile, was celebrating his 49th birthday.

Manchester City and Scotland’s Caroline Weir demonstrated her deft touch but could not find the finish to match it.

Agonisingly close from @itscarolineweir as it bounces off the woodwork and trickles wide ? She’ll be disappointed with that one. Still all square. ? #ManCity pic.twitter.com/bzdsg1NYf8 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 19, 2020

Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour, however, did just that.

Staff from Nottingham Forest took the opportunity to help out in the community.

Helping out @HopeNottingham ? #NFFC and @NFFC_Community staff have been helping carry out some work at Hope’s community space put on hold because of the coronavirus epidemic. Great work! ? pic.twitter.com/M3aN8K1rD0 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 19, 2020

Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds offered some advice on personal hygiene…

? Stay safe! Wash your hands for the amount of time it takes Pablo to score and celebrate his goal against West Brom! #SafeHands @WHO pic.twitter.com/f8bSGFEepI — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 19, 2020

…while their players took on the stay at home challenge.

Darts star Fallon Sherrock attempted and completed the three bullseye challenge.

Malaysian golfer Gavin Green kept his hand in with some chipping practice.

And Durham cricketers Liam Trevaskis and Gareth Harte kept in the swing of things, although it was a good job they were using a tennis ball.