Picture of the day – March 19

On this day in 1999, trainer Paul Nicholls and Georgina Bown paraded Cheltenham Gold Cup winner See More Business through their home village of Ditcheat, Somerset.

Mick Fitzgerald had guided the 16-1 shot to victory the previous day, edging 66-1 outsider Go Ballistic in a thrilling finish as pre-race favourite Florida Pearl faded to third.

The triumph completed a Cheltenham Festival double for both trainer and jockey, following on from victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Call Equiname.

Later that year, See More Business also went on to claim the King George VI Chase for the second time when running 17 lengths clear of Go Ballistic at Kempton Park on December 27.

See More Business’ last race before retirement was in the Rehearsal Chase at Chepstow on December 6 2003, finishing fourth.

Described by Nicholls as a “horse of a lifetime”, See More Business died during July 2014, aged 24.