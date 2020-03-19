Advertising
Michael Owen’s goal record during his career
Owen retired in 2013 after a career that took in five different clubs.
Michael Owen announced his retirement seven years ago.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his career statistics.
Liverpool (1996-2004): 297 games, 158 goals
Real Madrid (2004-05): 40 games, 14 goals
Newcastle (2005-09): 79 games, 30 goals
Man Utd (2009-12): 52 games, 17 goals
Stoke (2012-13) 7 games, one goal
England (1998-2008): 89 caps, 40 goals
