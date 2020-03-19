How sportspeople are keeping fit amid the coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wipe out events around the globe, sportspeople are having to find new ways of keeping themselves in shape.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some have been adapting to the impact of social distancing.

Football

“We have sent them a very basic programme which touches every single part of conditioning: strength, mobility and cardiovascular sessions.” Find out how our medical staff are helping the lads keep fit whilst working from home ?️‍♂️ — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 19, 2020

The English professional game remains in lockdown following Thursday’s decision by the governing bodies that no competitions would resume until April 30 at the earliest – with that provisional date set for review.

Clubs, though, continue to keep players ticking over, some at the training ground and some with tailored regimes off site.

“We have sent them a very basic programme which touches every single part of conditioning: strength, mobility and cardiovascular sessions,” said Watford fitness coach Victor Cervera.

“Some also have personal trainers, but we are just getting them to do a programme that maintains the fitness by getting them to move a little bit every day.

“They probably don’t need so much stimulus in one week as they are top athletes with very good fitness levels. We are not trying to build anything special. We are just trying to maintain condition.”

As well as doing the ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ footballers have also been helping to spread the word on continuing with hygiene measures while at home.

Brighton’s Iran forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh took a quick squirt of hand sanitiser gel before starting some ‘keepie uppies’ with a small ball, finishing with a clear message: “Stay home, stay safe!”

Premier League leaders Liverpool are allowing players still undergoing rehabilitation from injuries to re-enter the training ground from Thursday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are continuing to train as normal, despite the league shutting down.

Tennis

The clay-court tennis season is another to have fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP and the WTA have announced the suspension of their spring programmes.

All professional tournaments, including the joint events in Madrid and Rome, have been postponed until June 7.

Players have, though, found their own way to keep ticking over.

British number one Johanna Konta has been working out at home in London with some weights – with her dog offering moral support.

Kyle Edmund is out in the Bahamas but very much staying focused on a return to the court – whenever that may be.

He posted a video on Instagram of him working out on aerobic gym equipment.

Australian John Millman, meanwhile, posted a video of him lifting a child he called “little Archie” to stay fit.

Cycling

We’re excited to launch an 8-week series of races and workouts with @GoZwift ? With Government advice recommending against non-essential contact and all unnecessary travel, we are with @Sport_England in encouraging cyclists to #StayInWorkOut ? Story ?https://t.co/MqQGj4t0hN pic.twitter.com/ZI2vDvHwPS — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) March 19, 2020

Most cyclists – if they are no longer allowed out on the roads – are using indoor turbo trainers.

Online platforms such as Zwift allow riders to take part in virtual races and training sessions – which allow fans to join in from the comfort of their own home set-up.

Governing body British Cycling is joining with Sport England and encouraging the cycling community to ‘#StayInWorkOut’ with an eight-week series of races and other fitness sessions to keep everyone pedalling during the pandemic.

No racing for a while so I’m saddling up in the Tour of Watopia again tonight… Group B at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET on @gozwift – see you there! pic.twitter.com/Ow8kGnWNbw — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) March 14, 2020

Great Britain Cycling Team women’s endurance academy coach Emma Trott, said: “We are in an entirely unique situation that means there’ll be no racing for a while, but it’s important that we try to find some sense of normality in all this.

“For us, that’s training and staying connected not just with each other, but the cycling community.”

2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has also been hosting his own races.

Athletics

Trying this out in case, there is a curfew!No Treadmill, No Problem!!!!!!!Tough Times calls for Tough Measures.I'm not about to show up at the Olympics Trials out of shape??Go Hard or Suffer the Rest of Your Life! pic.twitter.com/N71J2G1all — Paul Chelimo???? (@Paulchelimo) March 17, 2020

As the debate over whether the 2020 Olympics will go ahead as planned in Tokyo continues, athletes are trying to keep their fitness levels up any way they can.

American Paul Chelimo, who won silver over 5,000m at the 2016 Games in Rio, posted a video of his own adapted regime from a hotel room, as all the gyms in Colorado are currently closed as part of the lockdown.

In the absence of a treadmill, the Kenya-born runner used washing-up liquid in a bath as the former United States Army recruit aimed to keep himself sliding towards Olympic success.

“Trying this out in case, there is a curfew! No Treadmill, No Problem!!!!!!! Tough Times calls for Tough Measures,” he wrote.

“I’m not about to show up at the Olympics Trials out of shape. Go Hard or Suffer the Rest of Your Life!”