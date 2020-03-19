From Fury to Frankel, a sporting reading list to help with social distancing

With the coronavirus pandemic having decimated live sport across the globe, fans will have plenty of extra time to get through off the field.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 sports books to read to get through social distancing.

Behind the Mask: Tyson Fury, My Autobiography

Currently in the top five of Amazon’s sporting books list, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury opens up on his struggles with mental health issues and the rise of the “Gypsy King” to the very pinnacle of the sport.

In the build-up to his sensational victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, a documentary also aired on ITV – all still available on catch-up to help pass the hours through to the final bell.

I, Robot: How to Be a Footballer 2

Following on from Peter Crouch’s best-seller, the former striker continues his own unique insight into the beautiful game.

“Gareth Bale’s magic beans, the Golden Rhombus of Saturday night entertainment, and why Crouchy’s dad walks his dog wearing an England tracksuit from 2005,” are all covered.

The Medal Factory: British Cycling and the Cost of Gold

Sir Chris Hoy (right) and Jason Kenny (left) are among the Team GB Olympic gold medal winners (Adam Davy/PA)

Author Kenny Pryde examines the rise of British Cycling, Team Sky and INEOS through from “amateurish beginnings through a sports-science revolution to an all-conquering, yet flawed, machine”.

Sir David Brailsford, Peter Keen, Shane Sutton, Fran Millar, Chris Boardman, and Sir Chris Hoy are among the interviewees who tell their side of the story.

The Great Romantic: Cricket and the Golden Age of Neville Cardus

Duncan Hamilton claimed the 2019 William Hill Sports Book of the Year for a third time with his “comprehensive biography” of venerated cricket writer and music journalist Neville Cardus.

It was the sixth cricket book to win the award – and the first since Hamilton’s book on Harold Larwood won in 2009.

Frankel: The Greatest Racehorse of All Time and the Sport That Made Him

Frankel retired in October 2012 (PA Archive)

Simon Cooper looks back on the life of retired champion Frankel, unbeaten in his 14-race career, the highest-rated horse in the world from May 2011.

Available to download now on Kindle Edition, the hardback will be out on May 14 – by which time sports fans should hopefully know a bit more about how soon live action might return.

To Hell and Back: Niki Lauda, An Autobiography

Niki Lauda recovered from life-threatening injuries following a crash at the Nurburgring (David Davies/PA)

Formula One driver Niki Lauda, who died in May 2019 aged 70, reflects on his career, from the drama of his crash at the Nurburgring in 1976 to returning to racing and eventually reclaiming his World Championship title.

The Austrian’s rivalry with British driver James Hunt was made into a Hollywood blockbuster ‘Rush’ – which can help fans pass some more time while in the pit lane.

Rory Best: My Autobiography

Rory Best, widely regarded as one of Ireland’s great rugby union captains, retired following the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The veteran hooker recalls a famous victory over New Zealand, which ended the All Blacks’ record winning streak of 18 Test victories, as well as the 2018 Grand Slam.

You’re Better Than That!: How To Fix Modern Football

Former Norwich, Blackburn, Chelsea and Celtic forward Chris Sutton gives his own insight into how to “right football of its wrongs”.

Now a media pundit, Sutton is “a man on a mission, determined to get under the skin of the game”, with the paperback edition out in May.

Kobe Bryant: The Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant was a superstar of the NBA (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Following his retirement from professional basketball, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Bryant gave a personal perspective of his 20-year professional career.

Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in January, which killed all nine people on board including his daughter, left sports fans around the world in sharing the family’s grief at their loss.

The Price of Football

Football finances expert Kieran Maguire details how clubs operate as businesses and explains how to get to grips with their balance sheets.

The examinations from Maguire, a senior teacher in accountancy at the University of Liverpool’s Management School, will give an insight into just how a lack of live action is likely to impact on clubs around the globe.