Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 following a fall 12 days ago.

Whittingham suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry on March 7 from what South Wales Police have described as an “accidental fall”.

In a statement on their website, Cardiff said: “It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken.

“The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation.

“Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

“First and foremost, Peter was a family man – and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality.

“Then, as a professional footballer – as a Bluebird – he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.

Peter Whittingham joined Cardiff in 2007 (Simon Galloway/PA)

“The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

The former England Under-21 international had been at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff since the accident nearly two weeks ago.

Nuneaton-born Whittingham began his career at boyhood club Aston Villa and was part of the club’s 2002 FA Youth Cup-winning team.

He played 66 games for Villa and had loan spells at Burnley and Derby before joining Cardiff in 2007.

Whittingham played in two major cup finals – the FA Cup final in 2008 and Carling Cup final in 2012 – and won a Championship winners’ medal in 2013 as Cardiff were promoted to the Premier League.

He made over 450 appearances and scored 98 goals in 10 years at Cardiff before finishing his career at Blackburn in 2018.