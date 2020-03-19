CEO concerned by ‘unprecedented times’ for Cambridge and other clubs

Cambridge chief executive officer Ian Mather is concerned the relief fund on offer from the English Football League may not be enough for the Sky Bet League Two club.

On Wednesday the EFL announced a £50million short-term package to help cash-strapped clubs during the coronavirus crisis, but Mather believes the money will not be a “complete answer”, and the U’s could have to reduce staff numbers.

“These are unprecedented times for all of us in so many different ways,” Mather told Cambridge’s website.

“Events continue to move quickly and the picture is changing constantly. One of the most concerning features of the situation for everyone is that there is no clarity as to when it will end.

“We need to manage this on the basis that we have no football, or other commercial activity, until some point in the summer and quite possibly, sometime after that.”

On the financial package, Mather said: “This is welcome news but the amount we can access is relatively small and it is far from a complete answer to the financial problem we are facing.

“We are looking at ways of reducing our cost base and this will include making some extremely difficult decisions when it comes to our staff.”

Mather added that the club are considering selling season tickets for 2020-21 earlier than previously, and stressed the importance of supporters during the ongoing crisis.