Advertising
A look back at the eight major honours in Michael Owen’s career
The former England striker won trophies with Liverpool and United.
Michael Owen announced his retirement seven years ago after a glittering career that took in spells with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke. Here, the PA news agency looks at the major prizes he collected.
2001 League Cup – Liverpool 1 Birmingham 1 (Liverpool won 5-4 on pens)
Owen was an unused substitute as he won his first major trophy with Liverpool following a penalty shoot-out win over Birmingham at the Millennium Stadium.
2001 FA Cup – Liverpool 2 Arsenal 1
Owen almost single-handedly kept Liverpool on course for a cup treble as he scored twice in the final seven minutes to snatch victory from Arsenal after Freddie Ljungberg’s opener.
2001 UEFA Cup – Liverpool 5 Alaves 4 (after extra time)
Advertising
Started but did not score as Liverpool secured the treble in a memorable contest at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. Was substituted on 78 minutes before the drama of extra time.
2001 UEFA Super Cup – Bayern Munich 2 Liverpool 3
Advertising
Owen scored the decisive third goal as Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead before
holding on to win 3-2 against the Champions League winners in Monaco.
2001 European Footballer of the Year
Owen won the Ballon d’Or for his exploits, beating the likes of Raul,
Oliver Kahn and David Beckham to the title.
2003 League Cup – Liverpool 2 Manchester United 0
Ensured Liverpool’s second League Cup success in three years with the game’s second goal on 86 minutes after Steven Gerrard’s first-half opener.
2010 League Cup – Aston Villa 1 Manchester United 2
Owen scored a 12th-minute equaliser as he won a medal in his debut
season at Old Trafford, but had to be replaced just before half-time through injury.
2011 Premier League
Lifted the Premier League title for the first time with Manchester United. Owen scored twice in 11 appearances, enough a winner’s medal.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.