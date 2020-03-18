Menu

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, March 18

UK & international sports | Published:

A range of sports have been affected by the pandemic.

An Olympic test event in Tokyo has been cancelled

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments as they unfolded.

7.29am – The Artistic Gymnastics All-Around World Cup event scheduled to take place in Tokyo next month is cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The competition had been due to serve as an Olympic test event, but Tokyo 2020 organisers still hope to carry out an “operational test” on the same dates.

