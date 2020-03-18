The stay at home challenge – how sports stars passed the time on Wednesday

The coronavirus pandemic has left sports stars with time on their hands with matches postponed and many training at home.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Wednesday to keep themselves busy.

AC Milan’s former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to use his down-time to raise money for the medics fighting Covid-19 in Italy, and did so in inimitable style.

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite was in Champions League action despite football’s shut-down.

Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard decided a shopping trip was in order, posting on Instagram: “Off to get supplies and essentials for the family. Stay safe everyone.”

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, however, appeared to have beaten Lingard to it, becoming one of a host of sports stars to take on the #stayathomechallenge doing keepie uppies with a toilet roll.

England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford also got in on the act.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic opted for a real ball, but ultimately perhaps less success.

Oxford United Women’s player Amber Roberts brought a little more grace to proceedings.

Day 2 of #OxStayHomeChallenge ⚽️ Can you dance like @OfficialOUWFC very own @_amberrroberts? ? We look forward to seeing your attempts ?#OUWFCRTC #OUWFC pic.twitter.com/t0fr7rxtsJ — Oxford United Women Regional Talent Club (@OUFCGirlsRTC) March 18, 2020

Olympic gold medallist and major winner Justin Rose managed to work on his short game despite not leaving the house.

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington was filling his time by offering golfing tips on social media.

Indoor swing drill(be nice to your neighbors and don’t do it at night).Filmed yesterday,I swear I washed and changed my clothes today.I lose height at the start of the downswing to create pressure down which then pushes left hip up and open ⁦@EuropeanTour⁩ ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ pic.twitter.com/CaknIrAxi7 — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 18, 2020

Devon Petersen was one of a series of darts players to take on the three bull challenge after being nominated by Luke Woodhouse.

Woodhouse has earlier thrown down the gauntlet after admitting he had suffered a series of earlier failures.