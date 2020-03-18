Premier League goals of the season so far

The Premier League produced some stunning goals before being suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Here, Press Association Sport picks six of the best from the 2019/20 campaign.

6. Moussa Djenepo (Sheffield United v SOUTHAMPTON, September 14)

Southampton’s Moussa Djenepo (left) celebrates his winner at Sheffield United (Tim Goode/PA)

Southampton striker Djenepo stunned Bramall Lane with a beauty. The Mali international picked up a loose ball 40 yards out and beat three defenders before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner past Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson. It was a goal worthy of winning any game, and so it proved as Southampton triumphed 1-0.

5. Mohamed Salah (LIVERPOOL v Newcastle, September 14)

Sadio Mane had already scored two terrific goals to wipe out Newcastle’s early lead through a Jetro Willems thunderbolt when Salah took centre stage. The Egyptian played a one-two with Roberto Firmino – the Brazilian sending the ball back into his path with a brilliant back-heel flick – and raced into the area to beat Martin Dubravka with an ice-cool finish.

Advertising

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Newcastle v MANCHESTER CITY, November 30)

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne lashes home against Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Rarely has a ball been hit harder than De Bruyne’s strike at St James’ Park. Benjamin Mendy’s cross was headed out by Newcastle defender Paul Dummett toward De Bruyne just outside the box, and the Belgian chested the ball down before lashing a thunderous right-footed volley off the underside of the crossbar.

3. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (BRIGHTON v Chelsea, January 1)

Advertising

WHAT A GOAL ??? Take a bow, Alireza Jahanbakhsh ?#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/YfZeoKRNUF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2020

Chelsea were heading for three points on the south coast when Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh produced a bolt from the blue. Lewis Dunk got his head on Leandro Trossard’s corner, but there seemed no danger until Jahanbakhsh produced an outrageous bicycle kick which left Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga helpless.

2. Jordan Ayew (CRYSTAL PALACE v West Ham, December 26)

Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew (bottom left) celebrates scoring his Boxing Day winner against West Ham (John Walton/PA)

Timing is everything in life and Ayew sent Selhurst Park into raptures with an incredible last-minute winner. Ayew appeared as if he was on a harmless run across the face of the penalty area until he spun and danced past three defenders before calmly chipping the ball over Hammers goalkeeper Roberto.

1. Son Heung-min (TOTTENHAM v Burnley, December 7)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho (right) called Son Heung-min ‘Sonaldo’ after his wonder goal against Burnley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho dubbed Son Heung-min “Sonaldo” after his wonder solo goal against Burnley, comparing the South Korea forward to Brazil striker Ronaldo. Son picked the ball up just outside the Spurs penalty before embarking on an 80-run yard run that took him past several defenders. A cool finish gave Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope no chance.