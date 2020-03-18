NBA’s Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus

NBA player Kevin Durant has been revealed as one of four members of the Brooklyn Nets to test positive for the Covid-19 illness caused by coronavirus

The former league MVP told The Athletic that he is in good spirits and has not yet shown any symptoms of the virus.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant said.

“We’re going to get through this.”

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

In a statement released on Tuesday, the club said only one of the unnamed infected players is showing symptoms.

“All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the club said.

“The organisation is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organisation and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

In response to Brooklyn’s announcement, the Los Angeles Lakers said they were commencing their own health protocols.

The teams played each other on March 10.

“We have been in immediate contact with our players and basketball operations staff members since being made aware of this development,” the Lakers said in a statement.

The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans, and society in general, is of paramount importance to us, and will continue to be our focus.https://t.co/4GiDJiZpPi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 18, 2020

“Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our Covid-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors.

“The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans, and society in general, is of paramount importance to us, and will continue to be our focus.”

Seven NBA players have now tested positive for the virus.