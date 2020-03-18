McLaren mechanic is free from coronavirus symptoms

McLaren have confirmed that the British mechanic who contracted coronavirus in Australia is now free of symptoms.

The British team also revealed that seven other staff members who were tested for the disease while in Melbourne quarantine have all returned negative results.

McLaren’s withdrawal from the Australian Grand Prix prompted Formula One bosses to cancel the opening race of the new season.

An update from McLaren. More on the status of our team members. ⬇️ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 18, 2020

McLaren reported that their staff members in self-isolation at the team’s hotel in Melbourne are “doing well and in good spirits”. It is expected that they will be allowed to return to the UK next week.

A statement from the British team read: “McLaren is pleased to confirm that all seven of its race team members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne have returned negative results.

“The one team member that tested positive initially is also now free of symptoms.

“In total, 16 members of the team were placed in quarantine, 14 due to close contact with the team member who tested positive, and an additional team member who developed symptoms over the weekend.

Advertising

“As a precaution, these team members will remain in self-isolation for a further week to honour the 14-day period as requested by the Australian medical authorities.”

? NEGATIVE IN COVID-19?? POSITIVE IN ATTITUDEAfter what happened in Australia. I needed to do the COVID-19 test and I am very happy because the results are negative. In reality it won’t change much, because I will continue in quarantine. #Stayathome pic.twitter.com/lrhf4lP7tb — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 17, 2020

The mechanic tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night leading the race to be called off before a car had hit the track.

A member of tyre manufacturer Pirelli’s staff also contracted the illness while in Melbourne.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz revealed he is in self-isolation at his Madrid home despite testing negative for the virus.