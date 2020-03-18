Frustrating few days for Leeds loanee Joe Greenwood

Joe Greenwood has spoken of his frustration after being revealed to be the Leeds player who showed symptoms of the coronavirus on the eve of the Rhinos’ trip to Catalans Dragons.

Leeds, who initially kept the identity of the player under wraps, cancelled their travel plans last Friday as they awaited the results of the private test and Saturday’s Betfred Super League game in Perpignan was postponed.

Greenwood’s test subsequently came back negative but Leeds say four players as well as four backroom staff are now self-isolating as a result of feeling unwell.

Leeds Rhinos loan forward Joe Greenwood has spoken for first time about his experience of self isolation and tells us how he has been putting his time to good use in the kitchen!➡ Click here to watch the interview in full https://t.co/BnzSkIWyBZ pic.twitter.com/UQvScQHlYJ — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 18, 2020

Greenwood, who is on a two-month loan from Wigan, said: “With everything that’s going on it was a bit scary at the time.

“They said they were going to do some tests on me which they have done, but it came back all negative, it was just another virus, but I’ve shaken that off now and ready to go again.”

Greenwood, who began his career at St Helens and joined Wigan after a stint in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans, has yet to play for Leeds and will have to wait at least another fortnight before getting the chance to make his debut after all fixtures were suspended as a result of the pandemic.

The second rower, who has failed to make coach Adrian Lam’s senior squad at Wigan so far this year, is now hoping his loan spell with the Rhinos can be extended.

“I’m hopeful we can get something sorted out and I can extend a bit,” he said.

“I’m just keen for my chance to come soon, to be able to wear that shirt and run out at Headingley.

“But all the lads will be chomping at the bit, so we’re all just waiting for the all clear.

“I am trying to do a bit of training on my own where I can and just really getting back to reality as much as I can.”