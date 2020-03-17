The key points from UEFA’s decision to postpone Euro 2020 for a year

UEFA has announced that Euro 2020 has been postponed by a full calendar year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key points.

When will it now be played?

UEFA today announced the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020.

The tournament will now take place from June 11 to July 11 in 2021. Euro 2020 was due to be staged in 12 different cities across Europe from June 12 to July 12 this summer, with the semi-finals and final to be at Wembley.

What happens to the play-offs?

Scotland are among the sides in the play-offs (Tim Goode/PA)

The qualifying play-off semi-finals and finals, which were due to take place at the end of the month, have now been rescheduled for the international window at the end of June, subject to a review. Given the current levels of disruption that may seem ambitious, but UEFA knows a further delay

would impact the Nations League scheduled for the autumn. Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are all due to take part in the play-offs, with England and Wales having already qualified.

How does this affect club competitions?

England's response to the postponement emphasized unity and staying safe during the pandemic.

UEFA said the decision was made with “priority given to completing domestic competitions” before the European Championship takes place. No new dates have been given for the Champions League or Europa League games affected by the postponement, with a working group established to look at possibilities.

Copa America also moved

The Copa America has also moved (Steven Paston/PA)

UEFA’s statement also confirmed that the 2020 Copa America is moving to prevent European clubs losing players to international duty as they are trying to complete their seasons. UEFA did not confirm the new dates for the confirmation, but it has been reported it will also be staged in the summer of 2021.

Purpose over profit – Ceferin

Aleksander Ceferin said UEFA had to take the lead (Niall Carson/PA)

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin said: “It was important that, as the governing body of European football, UEFA led the process and made the biggest sacrifice. Moving Euro 2020 comes at a huge cost for UEFA but we will do our best to ensure that the vital funding for grassroots, women’s football and the development of the game in our 55 countries is not affected. Purpose over profit has been our guiding principle in taking this decision for the good of European football as a whole.”