Scotland’s most recent Grand Slam winners forced to change reunion plans

Scotland’s 1990 Grand Slam-winning team have been forced to curtail their 30th anniversary reunion because of the coronavirus.

Murrayfield bosses were due to host a lunch for coaches Ian McGeechan, Jim Telfer and their players to mark the milestone.

But only the Hastings brothers Gavin and Scott plus Findlay Calder and Sean Lineen will now attend the shortened event after the government recommended limitations on social gatherings.

On this day thirty years ago… Scotland secured their third Grand Slam. Watch highlights from the 1990 Grand Slam at https://t.co/5sXXyouEhT. pic.twitter.com/pK9Gu4Ue2n — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 17, 2020

A celebration dinner in aid of the Hearts + Balls charity which planned to honour the 1990 triumph – the last time the Scots managed a championship clean sweep – on May 8 has also been postponed because of the pandemic.

But former centre Scott Hastings hopes he and his former team-mates will be able to reconvene once the threat has passed.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s a pity we were all unable to get together to celebrate.

“There’s been quite a few things planned. We have a big celebration dinner that was supposed to happen next month.

The Hastings brothers, Scott (left) and Gavin, will be at the event (Chris Bacon/PA)

“There was also a few of us due to meet up today in the Scotland dressing room at Murrayfield, following an invitation from Scottish Rugby to have a get-together with McGeechan and Jim Telfer and a few of the players.

“Unfortunately because of the coronavirus only four of us are now meeting for a quick catch-up at lunch – myself, my brother Gavin, Findlay Calder and Sean Lineen.

“It’s a shame but we’ll raise a glass and hope to get something arranged for when this all passes over.”