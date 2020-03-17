Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and long-time trainer Roger Mayweather dies at age of 58

Roger Mayweather – uncle and long-time trainer of undefeated boxing great Floyd – has died at the age of 58.

Roger Mayweather was a two-time world champion in his own fighting career but will be best remembered for the 12 years spent in his nephew’s corner as Floyd became regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Mayweather Promotions revealed news of the American’s death on Tuesday night with a tweet that read: “We are saddened with the recent news of Roger Mayweather’s passing.

We are saddened with the recent news of Roger Mayweather’s passing. Our hearts go out to the Mayweather family and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. We thank you all for the outpouring of love and support during this time. Roger’s spirit lives on with us forever ♾ pic.twitter.com/MWNsVftoYY — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) March 17, 2020

“Our hearts go out to the Mayweather family and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.

“We thank you all for the outpouring of love and support during this time. Roger’s spirit lives on with us forever.”

In his own distinguished career in the ring, Roger Mayweather made two successful defences of the WBA super featherweight title in 1983 and successfully defended the WBC light welterweight title four times five years later.

We have received the very sad news of the death of former world champion Roger Mayweather.He won world titles in two divisions, & was instrumental and crucial in training plus guiding his nephew @FloydMayweather s successful career, since his debut in 1996. Rip, legend! pic.twitter.com/EXUnsUqoT7 — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) March 17, 2020

Advertising

He retired in 1999 but had already been training his nephew in his fledgling professional days, moving into his corner full-time in 2000.

In the following 12 years, Floyd Mayweather became a five-weight world champion and retired with a record of 50 wins and no losses, with his uncle in his corner for his victories over Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton.

Roger Mayweather’s death comes just a week after that of Floyd’s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris.