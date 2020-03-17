England opener Alex Hales self-isolating after displaying coronavirus symptoms

England batsman Alex Hales has placed himself in self-isolation after experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Hales was one of 10 overseas players to withdraw early from the Pakistan Super League due to concerns over the pandemic and developed a fever on Sunday morning, around 24 hours after his return.

The 31-year-old, who had been playing for Karachi Kings, has subsequently experienced a dry, persistent cough and has said he is now hoping to be tested.

The PSL had earlier postponed the last three matches of the competition, with two semi-finals due to be played on Tuesday followed by the final on Wednesday, due to concerns of a then unnamed overseas player who had recently departed the tournament.

A second England international, Chris Jordan, was Hales’ team-mate at Karachi and opted to remain in the country. He confirmed to the PA news agency that he has since been tested for the virus – part of a wider commitment by event organisers.

Moeen Ali and Ravi Bopara were also participating in the last four of the PSL for Multan Sultans and are also understood to to have been tested.

On Monday Hales had posted about self-isolation on Instagram, while commentator Ramiz Raja had also speculated about his apparent symptoms, leading to his official statement on Tuesday.

It read: “In the light of the speculation and rumour that is currently circulating within the cricket world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation.

“Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home.

“I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus. However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.

“At this stage, it has not been possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so that I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status.”

Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said: “This is an unprecedented situation, which is evolving with each passing day. The PCB has closely monitored the situation and had taken precautionary measures including consultation with relevant authorities and temperature screening of players, officials and media on match and non-match days.

“The PCB believes it has made the right decisions in the lead up to the postponement of the tournament that included consulting the team owners, holding the matches behind closed doors, allowing the players the option to withdraw from the tournament, rescheduling of the matches and reducing the number of event days.

“The PCB will use its reach and influence to play its part in all government’s drives and initiatives to create awareness and dealing with this pandemic. The PCB hopes and prays that normalcy returns quickly to our society so that everyone can return to a healthy and routine lifestyle and we can bring back cricket to the fans.”