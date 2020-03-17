Cleaning Clive – Tyldesley’s domestic adventures continue as stars react to coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to spread and with the suspension of sporting events looking unlikely to be lifted any time soon, sports stars are finding themselves with a lot of time on their hands.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the highlights of the day as sports personalities strive to keep themselves fit and entertained in the absence of training or fixtures.

After taking to social media yesterday with a commentary of his wife’s cooking, ITV’s Clive Tyldesley returned today with another episode, this time a ‘Household Olympics – Bathroom Commentary’.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum occupied himself with a spot of table tennis.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka spent the extra hours at home with his baby daughter.

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos was joined by the whole family as he kept his fitness up by working out in his home gym.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte displayed his skills and invited his team-mates to respond.

Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy was another sports star making use of a home gym as training facilities remain closed.

Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips joined the #stayathomechallenge while doing keepy-uppies with a toilet roll.

Champion apprentice jockey Cieren Fallon showcased his talents away from the racecourse – namely dancing.

Bit of leg training up the stairs ?? pumping it up! pic.twitter.com/Xy8fgPMksw — ?????? ?????? ?? (@CierenFallonJr) March 16, 2020

A welcome good news story, Manchester City and England Lionesses midfielder Jill Scott announced her engagement to partner Shelly Unitt.

Tyson Fury celebrated his Irish roots on St Patrick’s Day in classic Tyson Fury-style – via the medium of song.

Ben Stokes and his wife Clare entertained themselves with a couples workout.

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini, and a little foot possibly belonging to his son Federico, enjoyed the Angry Birds film at home.

Ashleigh Barty, ranked world number one in women’s tennis, turned her attention from tennis balls to golf balls.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep announced she will be funding the purchase of medical supplies to treat those affected by the virus in the Bucharest and Constanta areas.

We are so grateful for the bravery of our medical workers at these difficult times. I am committed to helping my country and have decided to donate medical equipment. Please see my Facebook page for more info: https://t.co/D0Ko1lrtUp Stay safe and look after each other ???❤ pic.twitter.com/z8kbYWPUWO — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 17, 2020

World sprint champion Dina Asher Smith used the opportunity to make a start on her reading list.