Carlos Sainz places himself in self-isolation over coronavirus concerns

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz has placed himself in self-isolation after returning from the cancelled Australian Grand Prix.

The opening race of the new Formula One season was called off after a member of Sainz’s team tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual is recovering, while 14 of his colleagues remain in self-isolation at the team’s Melbourne hotel.

?? Be responsible and stay positive these days!#StayAtHome https://t.co/YRlgN7j92B I also wanted to send positive vibes to @McLarenF1 team & all the members that stayed in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/zDWcXDC6Lt — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 17, 2020

Sainz, 25, posted a video from his home in Madrid, saying: “At the moment I feel perfectly fine, but as you are aware that doesn’t necessarily mean that I am not infected or that I can’t develop the symptoms going forward.

“It’s been a busy few days trying to organise my life since then. Obviously, I’m a bit bored.

“But at the same time I am trying to do some sport, I’m trying to keep myself busy and do the kind of things that I would never do because of so much travelling.”

Referring to his team-mates still in Australia, Sainz added: “I just wanted to send a message to all the mechanics, sending them some good vibes, sending them a lot of positivity, sending them a big hug.

“I’m sure we’re going to leave this quarantine as soon as possible, and as soon as we are done we will get back to business and go back racing.”