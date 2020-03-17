Anthony Joshua’s world title fight with Kubrat Pulev could be delayed

Promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted Anthony Joshua’s next world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back a month to July.

Joshua is scheduled to face the Bulgarian at Tottenham’s new stadium on June 20, but that date could now be required by the club for a potential extension of the Premier League campaign.

Hearn, whose Matchroom organisation earlier confirmed the postponement of all boxing events in March and April, once again dismissed the prospect of any of his major bouts being staged behind closed doors.

Referring to the June 20 date, Hearn told Sky Sports News: “At the moment it’s still in place.

“Obviously with the news of the Euros being cancelled (Euro 2020 has been postponed until next year) and the possible extension of the Premier League season, Spurs may need that stadium in June.

“We do have an option to run that fight in July as well at the same stadium. Everything now is really a case-by-case situation and a day-by-day situation of trying to think on your feet.

Anthony Joshua is still set to face Kubrat Pulev (Nick Potts/PA).

“June 20 is a long time away, it’s still in our plans and we have been speaking to Tottenham to make sure we’re all on the same page and that we know we have the same strategy moving forward.”

Prior to Joshua’s bout with Pulev, Dillian Whyte is scheduled to meet Alexander Povetkin on May 2 and Dereck Chisora is set to face Oleksandr Usyk on May 23 – both bouts which Hearn says are “subject to change”.

The London show featuring Josh Kelly’s European title clash with David Avanesyan has been cancelled and all bouts will be subsumed into other future cards.

Josh Taylor’s world title bout has been postponed (Paul Harding/PA)

The April 4 Newcastle show, featuring Lewis Ritson versus Miguel Vazquez as well as a world title shot for Savannah Marshall, has been re-arranged for June 27, and the April 24 Doncaster bout between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas will also take place in June on a date yet to be confirmed.

Queensberry Promotions announced the heavyweight bout between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce scheduled for the O2 Arena on April 11 has now been moved back to July 11.

Josh Taylor’s world title fight scheduled for May 2 in Glasgow has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.