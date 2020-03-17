A look back at former England batsman Kevin Pietersen’s career in pictures

Kevin Pietersen announced his retirement from cricket two years ago.

The former England batsman scored 23 hundreds in 104 Test matches, was part of four Ashes wins and was named Man of the Tournament as England won the World T20 in 2010.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Pietersen’s career in pictures.

Pietersen made an immediate impact on the international stage, scoring a century on his second appearance for England, an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2004 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Kissing the urn after Ashes victory in 2005, a series Pietersen helped clinch in dramatic style with a century at The Oval (PA)

An innovative batsman, Pietersen introduced the world to the ‘switch hit’ (Gareth Copley/PA)

Pietersen’s stint as England captain was a short one as he clashed with coach Peter Moores. Moores was sacked while Pietersen resigned (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Under his replacement as captain Andrew Strauss, Pietersen shone as England won the Ashes in Australia for the first time in 24 years in 2011 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Pietersen helped England win the World T20 in 2010 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Pietersen marked cricket’s 2,000th Test with an unbeaten 202 against India at Lord’s. It was a series England won 4-0 to go top of the ICC Test rankings (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Pietersen was dropped during the series against South Africa in 2012 after it emerged he had sent text messages to friends in the opposing team (Nigel French/Empics)

Pietersen was reintegrated into the England team later in the year and helped them win a series in India for the first time in 27 years (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Pietersen leaves the field for the last time as an England batsman during the Ashes whitewash in Australia in 2014 (Anthony Devlin/PA)