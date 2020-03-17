Advertising
A look back at former England batsman Kevin Pietersen’s career in pictures
The former England batsman scored 23 hundreds in 104 Test matches.
The former England batsman scored 23 hundreds in 104 Test matches, was part of four Ashes wins and was named Man of the Tournament as England won the World T20 in 2010.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at Pietersen’s career in pictures.
