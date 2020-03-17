7 of the best Premier League games so far this season

The status of this season’s Premier League is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans have already witnessed some brilliant action.

Here, the PA news agency looks at seven of the best games so far.

Norwich 3 Manchester City 2 – September 14, 2019

Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis and Todd Cantwell (right) applaud the fans after their side’s 3-2 win over Manchester City (Joe Giddens/PA)

Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season as injury-hit Norwich took full advantage of defensive frailties to beat the defending champions at Carrow Road. Without the injured Aymeric Laporte, the City back-line were not up to scratch as the Canaries ran out shock 3-2 winners. Goals from Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell had the newly-promoted side deservedly ahead before Sergio Aguero pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time. The

much-anticipated comeback never materialised as Teemu Pukki added a third after awful defending from Nicolas Otamendi. A late strike from Rodri was little consolation for the visitors.

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 1 – November 10, 2019

Massive win. What a performance, lads! We keep going! ???? pic.twitter.com/4uPTiZu08I — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) November 10, 2019

Liverpool took a major step towards the Premier League title as their 3-1 win opened up a nine-point gap over opponents Manchester City. Fabinho could not have timed his first goal since December any better with a

sixth-minute opener, with City still arguing for a handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the other penalty area, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane put the game out of sight before a late consolation for Bernardo Silva.

Liverpool 5 Everton 2 – December 4, 2019

Liverpool’s Divock Origi scores his side’s first goal during the 5-2 win over Everton (Richard Sellers/PA)

A breathless opening 45 minutes saw the most goals scored in any half of a Merseyside derby, with Sadio Mane’s pass setting up Divock Origi to take out Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with one touch before rolling the ball into an empty net. A raking crossfield diagonal from Trent Alexander-Arnold then picked out Mane to set up Xherdan Shaqiri to score before Keane pulled one back for Everton. Dejan Lovren’s 40-yard pass was then expertly controlled and lifted over Pickford by Origi and Mane made it 4-1 before Richarlison’s diving header reduced the deficit just before half-time. Georginio Wijnaldum completed the scoring in the 90th minute.

West Ham 3 Brighton 3 – February 1, 2020

Brighton’s Glenn Murray celebrates scoring his side’s equaliser against West Ham (John Walton/PA)

Glenn Murray scored a late equaliser as Brighton came from 3-1 down to snatch a point at the London Stadium. Goals from Issa Diop and Robert Snodgrass had given the home side a 2-0 lead at half-time and Snodgrass restored the two-goal cushion on 57 minutes following an own goal from Angelo Ogbonna. However, Pascal Gross pounced on some woeful defending to halve the deficit and Murray found the net on 79 minutes after a VAR check proved the ball had not hit his arm before he fired home.

Wolves 3 Man City 2 – December 27, 2019

Ten-man Manchester City blew a 2-0 lead to lose a chaotic game at Wolves and hand Liverpool another boost in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side were up against it when Ederson was sent off after 12 minutes for bringing down Diogo Jota, but Raheem Sterling’s brace either side of half-time – including a twice-taken penalty after VAR ruled players had encroached – put the visitors in charge. Adama Traore pulled a goal back on 55 minutes and Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty scored in the last eight minutes to give Wolves a famous win.

Sheffield United 3 Manchester United 3 – November 24, 2019

Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset (right) scores his side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Substitute Oli McBurnie secured Sheffield United a deserved point as a thrilling, helter-skelter clash ended in a 3-3 draw. The Blades were on course for their first win against Manchester United since 1993 thanks to John Fleck’s bundled effort and a fine Lys Mousset strike. However, Brandon Williams’ first senior goal in the 72nd minute sparked a fightback from the visitors and goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford fired United in front, but McBurnie had the last word with a 90th-minute equaliser at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal 3 Aston Villa 2 – September 22, 2019

A gripping, topsy-turvy match at the Emirates Stadium is settled in Arsenal's favour by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late free-kick#ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/axEwIZyHFX — Premier League (@premierleague) September 22, 2019

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was Arsenal’s saviour as the 10-man Gunners twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa. John McGinn had given Villa a surprise lead but, despite Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ dismissal late in the first half, club-record signing Nicolas Pepe equalised from the penalty spot. Wesley fired Villa back in front just 89 seconds later but Calum Chambers equalised with his first Arsenal goal since August 2016 and Aubameyang’s 84th-minute free-kick gave Unai Emery’s side all three points.