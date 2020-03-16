Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Monday, March 16

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments as they unfolded.

3.45am – New Zealand Cricket announces the cancellation of the last two rounds of its domestic first-class competition after taking advice from medical experts. Wellington Firebirds, who finished the truncated season 26 points ahead of Central Stags, are awarded the 2019-20 Plunket Shield.

6.19am – Pakistan announce the third leg of Bangladesh’s visit next month, comprising of one Test and a one-day international, will be put back to a later date.

Karachi ODI, Test and Pakistan Cup postponedhttps://t.co/TSuInMXEP2 pic.twitter.com/vIF6fztTYp — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 16, 2020

6.26am – Club rugby around the entirety of Australia is shut down until at least the first week of May, covering matches, training and face-to-face education courses.

7.15am – Catalans Dragons captain Remi Casty says he will not travel to England for Sunday’s Betfred Super League match against Wigan, stressing: “I don’t want to catch this virus and pass it on to someone more fragile.”