The best sport documentaries to binge in the absence of live action

With the sporting calendar decimated over the next few weeks by the outbreak of coronavirus, fans will need to get their entertainment from elsewhere.

Here, the PA news agency offers a comprehensive guide to the documentaries available to binge watch.

Football

All or Nothing: Manchester City (2018, on Amazon)

The Amazon cameras followed Manchester City for the 2017-18 season and they chose a good one as their record-breaking title win is documented in every detail.

From the boardroom to the changing room, go behind-the-scenes with our new show ‘Take Us Home’, coming to @primevideosport in August! pic.twitter.com/wSIHfFsIyO — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 24, 2019

Take Us Home: Leeds United (2019, on Amazon)

A six-part series following Leeds’ attempt to return to the Premier League in the 2018-19 campaign – a season that featured the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa, Spygate and a play-off semi-final defeat.

One Night in Turin (2010, on Amazon)

England’s best performance in a World Cup since they won it in 1996 is the topic for this 90-minute documentary, which details their run to the semi-final at Italia 90.

Inside Borussia Dortmund (2019, on Amazon)

A four-part documentary follows Borussia Dortmund as they tried to end Bayern Munich’s domination of German football in the 2018-19 season.

The Class of 92 (2013, on Amazon)

The most famous generation of English footballers are the focus of 2013 film as David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil and Gary Neville discuss their Manchester United upbringing.

The story of Manchester United’s golden generation was told in a 2013 documentary (Yui Mok/PA)

Make Us Dream (2018, on Amazon)

A must-watch for Liverpool fans as the career of Steven Gerrard is the subject of a 113-minute film.

Do You Want To Win (2018, on Amazon)

Football did exist before the Premier League and the final Division One season in 1991-92 saw an exciting title battle between rivals Leeds and Manchester United. This one-off film documents it from the view of the Yorkshire club.

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos (2019, on Amazon)

One of the powerhouses of European football, Sergio Ramos allows cameras behind the scenes into his personal life in a subtitled eight-part series.

Don’t Take Me Home (2017, on Amazon)

Under Chris Coleman, Wales picked themselves up from the death of manager Gary Speed and embarked on a journey to the semi-finals of the European Championship, where all the drama was captured in a one-off film.

Matthews (2017, on Amazon)

A 118-minute documentary tells the story of one of English football’s greatest names – Sir Stanley Matthews. It contains archive footage and interviews with famous names.

Six Dreams (2018, on Amazon)

The fortunes of six figures in Spanish football – three players, a coach, a sporting director and a club president – during a season is the focus of a subtitled six-parter.

Diego Maradona (2019, on Amazon)

One of the most colourful characters to grace the game on and off the pitch, Diego Maradona’s story is told in an enthralling two-hour film.

Bobby Robson More Than A Manager (2018, on Netflix)

A one-off Netflix film focuses on the career of one of the most popular managers to be involved in the game, Sir Bobby Robson.

First Team: Juventus (2018, on Netflix)

Juventus have been the most dominant club in Italy for much of the last decade and you can follow their journey over the last two seasons in a two-series documentary.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (2018, on Netflix)

Not all of the fly-on-the-wall documentaries cover successful teams and Netflix’s series showcasing Sunderland’s demise in the 2017-18 season is just as gripping. A second series is coming.

Cricket

The Test (2020, on Amazon)

Australian cricket hit rock bottom with the ball-tampering scandal and their journey from those depths to retaining the Ashes in England is captured in an eight-episode series.

The Edge (2019, on Amazon)

You were on the edge of your seat watching the #CWC19Final… Now watch the amazing story of #England’s greatest Test team in #TheEdgeFilm premiere Extend the revelry. Join us at your local cinema ?️ on 17 Jul to celebrate English cricket https://t.co/hqKLC2QPjf#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/hMsrsQ5s9y — The Edge Film (@TheEdgeFilm2019) July 15, 2019

There was a time when England were the best team in the world and the story of how they got their over a number of years is told in a one-off film.

Death of a Gentleman (2015, on Amazon)

A thought-provoking film studies how the invention of Twenty20 cricket is impacting the longer, more traditional form of the game.

Tennis

Andy Murray: Resurfacing (2019, on Amazon)

Andy Murray is widely recognised as one Great Britain’s greatest sportsmen, but who knows how much more he could have achieved had injury not struck when he was at the top? This moving film records a very emotional rehabilitation from operating table to winners’ circle.

American football

All or Nothing (2018, on Amazon)

American football fans can get their fix of NFL and College level drama with six series of the fly-on-the-wall documentary, featuring the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys, the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Michigan Wolverines.

Last Chance U (2019, on Netflix)

A four-part series chronicles the stories of elite athletes with a difficult past trying to fulfil their goal of life in the big time.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (2020, on Netflix)

Not your average sports documentary, but Aaron Hernandez was not your average sportsman as he turned from NFL star to convicted killer. His case is studied in a gripping series.

Rugby

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (2018, on Amazon)

The acclaimed All or Nothing series shifts its focus to one of the greatest sports teams of all time as the All Blacks allow life inside their camp to be shown in a documentary.

Building Jerusalem (2015, on Amazon)

Under Clive Woodward, England’s rugby union side transformed themselves from a mid-1990s slump to becoming world champions in 2003 and that journey is captured in a one-off 90-minute film.

Motor racing

Fernando Alonso’s 2017 Formula 1 season for McLaren was the subject of an Amazon documentary (Tim Goode/PA)

Grand Prix Driver (2018, on Amazon)

Get behind-the-scenes access to McLaren’s preparations for the 2017 Formula 1 season in this four-part documentary.

Le Mans (2017, on Amazon)

One of the most famous motor races in the world is the subject of a six-part series, where all the teams competing at Le Mans allow unprecedented access.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2020, on Netflix)

A unique look into the world of Formula 1, this two-series documentary follows the drivers and races of the 2018 and 2019 World Championships.

Boxing

Katie (2019, on Netflix)

The UK premiere of KATIE takes place this Sunday (6pm) at the Regent Street Cinema as part of the Irish Film Festival London and will be followed by a Q & A with the director @rosswhitakertv and Arsenal and Republic of Ireland footballer @louise_quinn4. https://t.co/4cHLAw6S1J pic.twitter.com/COhS56vMHB — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) January 31, 2019

Katie Taylor is one of the most successful boxers of all time, with a prolific amateur career backed up by going on to hold all four professional belts. The Irishwoman is the feature of a gripping one-off film.

Tyson The Movie (2009, on Amazon)

Mike Tyson has lived a fascinating life, both in and out off the boxing ring, with world titles, time in prison and an acting career. His story is told in a 90-minute film.

Cycling

Stop at Nothing (2014, on Netflix)

One of sport’s biggest scandals is the focus of this documentary as the cheating and lies of cyclist Lance Armstrong come into focus.

Icarus (2017, on Netflix)

An Oscar-winning production follows Bryan Fogel and Russian scientist Grigory Rodchenkov as they hatch a plan to show how to evade detection for taking performance-enhancing drugs. That is just the start of the story, though, as it takes a major twist.

Basketball

Iverson (2014, on Netflix)

The interesting and sometimes controversial life and career of NBA hall-of-famer Allen Iverson are documented in this unfiltered one-off film.

The Carter Effect (2018, Netflix)

Vince Carter was more than just a basketballer and his incredible influence on Canada’s sporting landscape and popular culture is the subject of a 60-minute documentary.