Stevenage doing their bit to help the community during coronavirus pandemic

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace hopes to make young players and other club resources available to help elderly people in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reported that over-70s will soon be told to stay at home for an extended period as Britain battles the spread of the virus.

Even though Wallace concedes the Sky Bet League Two club may struggle to survive an extended break from playing, he is determined to do what he can to help the most vulnerable in the local area.

“Whilst I understand the logic behind flattening the peak curve, so that the NHS are able to treat more people with the limited ICU beds and equipment available, this will undoubtedly cause anguish for those folks that can’t use the internet, have no relatives and no way of ordering supplies or obtaining meals,” he told the club’s official website.

“We have always prided ourselves on being a community club and now it’s time to show what that means.

“Starting immediately, we will start to work on the logistics of obtaining details of folks that will need help.

“We have kitchens we are not using, we have young players that can’t play football and we have an army of youngsters that, if asked and organised properly, would be willing to help distribute meals and obtain supplies.

“I intend to work with CEO Alex Tunbridge to make this happen. To be honest, we have no idea how the club can survive for long whilst paying players and staff with no income, but some of these folks have nobody to help them and we will make sure we’re there for them.

“If that means we cook food and prepare snacks, that is what we’ll do. If it is getting essential supplies to them, that is what we’ll do. We will be there for these people.”