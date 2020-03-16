Relive Sachin Tendulkar making history with 100th international century

On this day in 2012 Sachin Tendulkar entered the record books after becoming the first cricketer to score 100 international hundreds.

The India superstar, who was 38 at the time, achieved the feat with a century against Bangladesh in a one-day international in Mirpur. It was Tendulkar’s final hundred for his country, with the ‘Little Master’ calling time on his career the following year.

Here, the PA news agency revisits the day Tendulkar reached the milestone.

Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 international hundreds (Rebecca Naden/PA)

India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s long wait for his 100th international century came to an end as he moved into three figures in the Asia Cup clash with

Bangladesh.

The ‘Little Master’ had been stuck on 99 tons on the international stage since March last year, when he hit 111 in the World Cup against South Africa in Nagpur.

He has twice been out in the 90s since but got over the line in Mirpur with a clip into the leg-side off the bowling of Shakib Al Hasan.

Nuff respect to the living Legend on is milestone!! Great Man Tendulkar,100 Centuries- Wow! Peace we say! http://t.co/gfQwQgWE — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 16, 2012

Bangladesh’s fielders offered their congratulations to the 38-year-old, who lifted his bat and raised his eyes skyward, before celebrating his ton with back-to-back fours en route to a final score of 114.

Tendulkar, who reached his century off 138 balls, made his first international ton in 1990 against England at Old Trafford at the start of what has developed into a wonderful career.

Today’s was the India talisman’s 49th ton in ODIs and his first against Bangladesh.

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) - 100 Ricky Ponting (Aus) - 71 Virat Kohli (Ind) - 70 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri) - 63 Jacques Kallis (SA) - 62

Tendulkar, the all-time leading scorer in both Tests and ODIs with over 35,000 runs, had had to wait over a year to create his latest piece of history.

He failed to register a century on India’s tour of England, the home series against West Indies and the tour of Australia.

Tendulkar said the relentless talk about his 100th hundred had been draining, and hoped his achievement would encourage others to “chase their dreams”.

Sachin Tendulkar’s India career spanned from 1989 to 2013 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“I was not thinking about the milestone, the media started all this. Wherever I went – the restaurant, room service – everyone was talking about the 100th

hundred,” he told television commentator Ramiz Raja in quotes reported by www.espncricinfo.com.

“Nobody talked about my 99 hundreds. It became mentally tough for me because nobody talked about my 99 hundreds.

“I started off the season batting reasonably well. I was luckless. I am not playing only for my 100th hundred. It doesn’t matter how many 100s you

score, you still put your head down, grind it out and do the job for the team.”

Asked if he had a message for his fans, Tendulkar added: “Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true. I had to wait for 22 years for India to win the World Cup.”

N Srinivasan, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, described Tendulkar as a “colossus”.

“Ever since he made his international debut in November 1989, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar has strode cricketing arenas the world over, like a colossus,” Srinivasan told www.bcci.tv.

PM Manmohan Singh for Sachin- “I join the nation in congratulating Sachin on his making history — a 100 centuries.He has made India proud.” — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2012

“He has broken old records and set new benchmarks. He has been an inspiration to billions, and an ornament to the sport. March 16, 2012 will never be forgotten by cricket-lovers.”

Haroon Lorgat, the president of the International Cricket Council, added: “This is indeed a magnificent feat and not likely to be easily emulated.

“He is a marvel to cricket lovers around the world and with an array of batting records, Sachin is a true role model who will undoubtedly hold a special

place in cricket’s history.”