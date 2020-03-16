Mic & Fork – Clive Tyldesley cooking among sport stars’ response to coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect sport, its stars have had to turn to unique ways to keep fit and stay in touch with their fans.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the highlights of the day from those athletes keeping supporters up to date with their activities.

Football commentator Clive Tyldesley is making sure he keeps his microphone skills sharpened as he made use of his talent in the kitchen.

Important to stay match fit and ready… (full session on IGTV). Stay safe ? https://t.co/XhWHOKHeRQ — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) March 16, 2020

Former Norwich striker Grant Holt was roped into home decoration without any football.

Life without football… what’s everyone been roped into this weekend? ? pic.twitter.com/PLQAA75AmR — Grant Holt (@Grantholt31) March 15, 2020

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been labelled “boring” in the past but he was making sure he could make the essentials last with a little bit of rationing.

Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well – rationing the tea bags for the week??#crazydays#somuchtogetonwith#notgotthemovestocompete pic.twitter.com/WLDAJjyHOc — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 15, 2020

Milner was replying to team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who was honing his dance moves with girlfriend Perrie Edwards of Little Mix.

There was more musical talent on show from the Anfield collective as striker Roberto Firmino played the piano and showed off his signing voice.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt is likely to be kept on his toes despite the Premier League being postponed as he welcomed his new baby son into the world.

Welcome to the world my son ? ✨Raven Reign Van Aanholt ✨ ~ 15.03.2020 • such a beautiful blessing…life is precious ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/EqCGRvxsVR — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) March 16, 2020

A lot of footballers will be turning to FIFA 20 to keep themselves occupied in the coming weeks and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes used his player of the month award as a way of asking for a special gift from the game’s creators EA Sports.

Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi has his own form of motivation to keep pounding the miles on his gym bike.

My daily workout motivation ?? Hard work gets paid with chocolate ice cream?#SM20 #Noemi pic.twitter.com/4kUoGtBoiw — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) March 16, 2020

Mustafi’s club-mate David Luiz was looking to keep sharp, too.

Cedric Soares may only be on loan at Arsenal but he clearly got the workout memo as he was joined by his four-legged friend.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne kept things competitive as he took on first-team coach Matt Hamshaw over a game of Binho.

?️| There might not be any football at the minute, but Paul Warne never lets the competitive edge drop at Roundwood. We're well-impressed with the @binhoboard ? Watch Warney claim bragging rights over Hammy in this 7-6 thriller.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/5a71ggbKpJ — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) March 16, 2020

Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla laid down a challenge to some of his friends.

…and the football talent clearly runs in the Cazorla family…

Golfer Matthias Schwab was keen to keep his eye on the game – and used what could become a prized possession to do so.

Team Ineos rider Gianni Moscon pumped out some tunes riding a tractor on the family farm in Italy.