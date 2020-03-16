McLaren mechanic who contracted coronavirus ‘recovering well’

McLaren have said that the British mechanic who tested positive for coronavirus is “recovering well”.

The opening race of the Formula One season in Australia over the weekend was cancelled following the team member’s diagnosis.

Fourteen other McLaren staff, who came into contact with the infected individual, remain in quarantine at the team’s hotel in Melbourne. They have been directed to stay in self-isolation for 14 days.

“I am happy to report that our team member affected with the virus is recovering well,” said McLaren chief executive Zak Brown. “The symptoms have gone and our people in quarantine are in good spirits.”

McLaren staff returning from Melbourne will not report to the team’s Woking factory for the next fortnight. The members of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team who travelled to Australia are also staying away from their Brackley headquarters.

The opening four races of the new season in Australia, Bahrain – which had been due to take place this coming weekend – Vietnam and China have all been called off.

The Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix, pencilled in for the first two weekends in May, are also due to be postponed. Formal confirmation of that is expected this week.