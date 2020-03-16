Advertising
Mason Mount to be reminded of his responsibilities after breaking self-isolation
Mount was spotted in London with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice on Sunday.
Mason Mount will be reminded of his responsibilities by Chelsea after the England international broke his self-isolation at the weekend, the PA news agency understands.
The 21-year-old was spotted playing football with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice at a centre in London on Sunday.
It comes after Chelsea revealed in the early hours of Friday that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for coronavirus.
As a result, the full men’s squad, coaching staff and a number of the backroom team were forced to self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.
Mount broke those self-isolation guidelines when he met up with Rice and will be reminded of his responsibilities by the Blues.
The Premier League is currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.